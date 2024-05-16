AFC Notes: Xavier Worthy, Aidan O’Connell, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said he’s excited about the upcoming changes to the league’s new kickoff rule.

“Significant is a modest word for that,” Payton said, via PFT. “I think all of us here, you guys asking the questions, myself answering them, this is going to be — we’re excited about it. Every team like us right now is going through the ‘what ifs’ and the landing zones. Then I think most importantly, who’s doing it different than who did it a year ago, because it’s a completely different play.”

Payton added that the two return men will have a unique skill set that could lead to opportunities for great field position.

“The two deep backs are going to have to have good ball skills, a little bit of a shortstop, third baseman, if you will, because we’re not just going to get these easy to catch high kicks anymore,” Payton said. “We’re going to get these shots in the gaps, if you will. If it gets through our group and into the end zone, we’re on the 20-yard line. If it goes out of bounds, obviously we’re on the 40, or if it’s short. So I think it creates a unique skillset for the returners.”

Payton added that the blocking units on the return team may look a little different than in the past.

“Then I do think the coverage and blocking units will get a little bit bigger because we’re reducing the amount of space we’re running in,” Payton said. “But from a scheme standpoint then, I think it’ll be — I don’t know what the average touchdown — it’s been a while — but you might get a couple a year [per team]. You’re going to get double-digit touchdown returns [throughout the league]. You’re going to see a lot more plays, and I think that was the intention of the rule.”

Chiefs

Chiefs first-round WR Xavier Worthy made headlines at the combine for his ridiculous speed and he continued to impress during the start of minicamp. Kansas City backup QB Chris Oladokun gave his high opinion on the rookie receiver after throwing to him for a few days.

“People were dogging him for the first day,” Oladokun said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “That’s just a welcome to the league. But Xavier is going to do really well in this offense. We’re all really excited about him. You saw what he can do in terms of spinning [defenders] at the top of routes and how explosive he is, stretching the field and his [yards-after-the catch] ability.”

Raiders

The Raiders did not consider trading up for QB Michael Penix Jr., but he was an option at 13 or in a trade-back scenario according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Las Vegas also had interest in Michael Penix Jr., but most likely not in a trade up. He would have been considered at No. 13 or in a trade back. I heard from multiple people in Vegas that the team did not want to reach.”

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said QB Aidan O’Connell “earned the right to get the first snap” but also mentioned the QB competition between him and veteran QB Gardner Minshew will be a process. (Vincent Bonsignore)