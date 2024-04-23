Broncos Officially Exercise Fifth-Year Option On CB Patrick Surtain II

Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos have picked up the fifth-year option on CB Patrick Surtain on Tuesday.

The option will be worth $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season, but doesn’t prevent the two parties from working on a long-term deal.

Surtain, 24, is the son of long-time NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a junior at Alabama and declared early for the draft. The Broncos drafted Surtain with the No. 9 overall pick in 2021.

Surtain is entering the final year of a four-year, $20,962,629 contract with the Broncos that includes a $12,605,549 signing bonus. The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Surtain appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 69 total tackles, one interception and 12 pass deflections.