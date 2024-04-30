Cardinals Not Exercising Fifth-Year Option Of LB Zaven Collins

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said they will not exercise LB Zaven Collins‘ fifth-year option on Tuesday, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.

His option would have cost the Cardinals $13.251 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

Collins, 24, was a former first-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Tulsa. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $14,690,256 rookie contract that included an $8,043,822 signing bonus.

In 2023, Collins appeared in all 17 games and recorded 41 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.