Browns Re-Sign K Lucas Havrisik, Waive QB Jacob Sirmon

The Cleveland Browns announced they have re-signed K Lucas Havrisik to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the Browns waived QB Jacob Sirmon.

He had signed with the Browns following a tryout at rookie minicamp last week.

Sirmon spent two seasons at Washington and one at Central Michigan before transferring to Northern Colorado in 2022 and going undrafted.

During his six-year college career, Sirmon appeared in 27 games and made 12 starts. He completed 225 of his 363 attempts for 1,365 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Havrisik, 24, kicked for five years at Arizona before going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Colts practice squad early in the regular season but was cut after less than a week.

The Colts brought Havrisik back on a futures contract for the 2023 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He signed with the Browns practice squad and was signed to the Rams’ roster during the season.

Havrisik later returned to the Browns on a futures deal for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Havrisik appeared in nine games for the Rams and made 15-20 field goal attempts and 19-22 extra points.