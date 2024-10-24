49ers Making Two Roster Moves

According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, the 49ers are signing DL Nesta Jade Silvera to the practice squad.

In correspondence, San Francisco is releasing DL Jonathan Garvin from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the 49ers’ practice squad:

Silvera, 24, was a seventh-round pick to the Raiders out of Arizona State in 2023. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million rookie deal through 2026 before being waived in December.

Silvera was brought back to the practice squad and he signed a futures contract with Las Vegas after the 2023 season. The Raiders waived him again in October 2024.

In 2024, Silvera has appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded eight total tackles.