Former Raiders CB Jack Jones Clears Waivers

Former Raiders CB Jack Jones has cleared waivers without any teams putting in a claim, per the NFL transaction wire.

He’s now free to sign with any team that he likes. Had another team claimed him, they would have been responsible for his $3.4 million base salary, none of which was guaranteed and all of which is now cleared from the Raiders’ books.

The talented but mercurial cornerback has already had an up-and-down career, joining the Raiders off waivers in 2023 after being cut by the Patriots following a weapons charge that was dismissed and multiple curfew violations.

Former Raiders HC Antonio Pierce was an advocate and ally, as he coached Jones at Arizona State and in high school, but Pierce was fired, and Jones evidently hasn’t fit as well with the new regime.

Jones, 27, earned an honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors in 2021 and also received an All-Pac-12 selection in 2020. He was drafted with the No. 121 pick in the fourth round by the Patriots in the 2022 draft.

Jones signed a four-year deal worth $4,406,983 that included a signing bonus of $746,983. He was in the second year of the deal when the Patriots waived him midseason after multiple rules violations. The Raiders claimed Jones off waivers. In 2024, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 69 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 16 pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Jones as the news is available.