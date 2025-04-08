Browns LB Winston Reid Signs ERFA Tender

Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports Browns LB Winston Reid has officially signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.

This means Reid will return to the Browns for 2025 on a one-year deal.

Reid, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Weber State following the 2024 draft. He was let go after camp but eventually signed to the active roster in September.

In 2024, Reid appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 23 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, two passes defended and one fumble recovery.