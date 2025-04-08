Bears Signing DB Nahshon Wright

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reports the Bears are signing DB Nahshon Wright to a one-year contract.

Wright was released by the Vikings yesterday.

Wright, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2021. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.8 million contract when the Cowboys traded him to the Vikings during training camp last year.

He was let go after camp and spent the season on the practice squad before re-signing on a futures deal after the season.

In 2024, Wright appeared in one game for the Vikings.