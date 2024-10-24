NFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Jameson Williams, Justin Jefferson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Lions

SI’s Albert Breer expects Detroit to scour the market for edge rushers with Panthers OLB Jadeveon Clowney and Browns DE Za’Darius Smith as two candidates to look out for. Both teams currently sit at 1-6 and have already started trading away assets as they’ve appeared to have thrown in the towel on the season.

According to Justin Rogers, Lions WR Jameson Williams practiced on Wednesday after being informed of his positive test for performance-enhancing substances this week and is still deciding whether the accept the result or appeal.

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he still trusts Williams but added he must pay the time: "I trust this kid. I trust him. Unfortunately, you have to pay for your sins." (Kyle Meinke)

Campbell said CB Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral) has a "really good chance" to return this season but doesn't have a specific timeline to return, per Justin Rogers.

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has recorded just one game with over 100 receiving yards so far this season. He’s feeling the need to eclipse the 100-yard mark.

“I’m definitely sick of having these 80, 90-yard games. I definitely have to get over that hump of 100 yards. That’s definitely my plan,” Jefferson said, via Dave Campbell of the Associated Press.

Jefferson feels their entire offense is explosive and it’s only a matter of time before they put it all together.

“If you see it on tape, the explosive plays are all over the field, not just me. They’re all over the field, and we’ve just got to be dialed in, all 11, to execute those plays and to give Sam a little bit more time,” Jefferson said. “So it’s going to be one of these games that we’re going to show the world what we’re really capable of, and hopefully it’s Thursday night.”

Ben Goessling, citing a source, reports there is “zero truth” to rumors about the Vikings looking to acquire Rams QB Matthew Stafford.