NFC Notes: Haason Reddick, Grady Jarrett, Bears, Buccaneers, Falcons

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson on OL Kiran Amegadjie : “I liked Kiran a lot coming out last year. He was a guy we had earmarked as a potential developmental prospect. He had a lot of traits to work with. … We’re not discouraged at all by what he put on tape. He got put into some tough situations (in ’24).” (Kevin Fishbain)

on OL : “I liked Kiran a lot coming out last year. He was a guy we had earmarked as a potential developmental prospect. He had a lot of traits to work with. … We’re not discouraged at all by what he put on tape. He got put into some tough situations (in ’24).” (Kevin Fishbain) Johnson said he believes S Jaquan Brisker has been medically cleared after he sustained a concussion in Week 5 and missed the remainder of the 2024 season. (Courtney Cronin)

has been medically cleared after he sustained a concussion in Week 5 and missed the remainder of the 2024 season. (Courtney Cronin) Johnson said OT Braxton Jones is “on the right track” in recovering from his season-ending ankle injury that required surgery in December, adding that Jones needs to gain more weight and get stronger in pass protection: “The number one thing, in my opinion, that tackles need to do is pass protect. I think he’s got the feet to get that done. We’re going to challenge him to maybe gain a little bit more weight so that he can anchor a little bit better in pass pro. But everything I’ve seen so far has shown a phenomenal athlete out there on the edge that we feel like we can work with.” (Cronin)

is “on the right track” in recovering from his season-ending ankle injury that required surgery in December, adding that Jones needs to gain more weight and get stronger in pass protection: “The number one thing, in my opinion, that tackles need to do is pass protect. I think he’s got the feet to get that done. We’re going to challenge him to maybe gain a little bit more weight so that he can anchor a little bit better in pass pro. But everything I’ve seen so far has shown a phenomenal athlete out there on the edge that we feel like we can work with.” (Cronin) As for QB Caleb Williams , Johnson said the following: “There are some things that we’re going to encourage that he looks to do a little bit differently. He’s been predominantly a shotgun quarterback for most of his high school and college career, and so he’s very comfortable there. We’re going to work to see the comfort level under center and how much of that applies. We had a lot of success while I was last, that going under center for the run game did translate and play action…” (Cronin)

, Johnson said the following: “There are some things that we’re going to encourage that he looks to do a little bit differently. He’s been predominantly a shotgun quarterback for most of his high school and college career, and so he’s very comfortable there. We’re going to work to see the comfort level under center and how much of that applies. We had a lot of success while I was last, that going under center for the run game did translate and play action…” (Cronin) Johnson spoke highly of RB D’Andre Swift, whom he previously worked with, adding that he needs to eliminate negative plays by not always looking for the home run. (Scott Bair)

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers signed OLB Haason Reddick to a one-year, $14 million deal this offseason. GM Jason Licht reflected on Reddick’s tumultuous time with the Jets and thinks the edge rusher has put the past behind him.

“Not from a character standpoint. Every situation is different, there’s a story behind everything,” Licht said, via NFL.com. “I think it’s behind him, and in some ways, I was kind of excited. It gave us an opportunity to potentially get great value. I’m rooting for him to have a great year.”

Licht thinks Reddick is a “really unique player” and can provide leadership to their younger players.

“He’s a really unique player. He’s got a lot to prove; he’s very hungry,” Licht said. “I really enjoyed the conversations we’ve had since we signed him. He’s going to play to try to get another bite at the apple, which I like. He’s really excited to help the young guys. He’s talked about that – being a leader and all those things. So that’s always going to help. I’m just excited about what he can do for all the young guys — for Yaya (Diaby), for Calijah (Kancey), for Vita (Vea), (Chris) Braswell. All those guys will benefit from him.”

As for the 2025 NFL Draft, Licht said Reddick doesn’t impact how they will approach the edge rushing spot and will take the best player available.

“I don’t know if it changes the mindset there,” Licht said. “We’ve got a few players — a handful of players like we do every year — that we think could be there at [pick number] 19, including edge rushers. I think we’re going to stick to what’s the best player? And if it happens to be an edge rusher, it’s an edge rusher.”

Falcons

The Falcons released veteran DT Grady Jarrett in recent weeks, leading to him signing on with the Bears. Owner Arthur Blank reflected on the move, saying it was “very painful” to part ways with Jarrett after 10 years: “It was very painful. You end up with emotional attachments to almost all the players. Someone like Grady becomes a version of another child. You are not going to find anybody who gave more to the team, on the field, off the field.” (Josh Kendall)

in recent weeks, leading to him signing on with the Bears. Owner reflected on the move, saying it was “very painful” to part ways with Jarrett after 10 years: “It was very painful. You end up with emotional attachments to almost all the players. Someone like Grady becomes a version of another child. You are not going to find anybody who gave more to the team, on the field, off the field.” (Josh Kendall) As for Kirk Cousins ‘ status on the team, Blank said he’s comfortable with Cousins as their backup but wouldn’t take a potential move off the table: “Maybe something pre-draft, maybe something draft, maybe something post-draft, I don’t know.” (Kendall)

‘ status on the team, Blank said he’s comfortable with Cousins as their backup but wouldn’t take a potential move off the table: “Maybe something pre-draft, maybe something draft, maybe something post-draft, I don’t know.” (Kendall) Blank mentioned having an hour-long conversation with Cousins and thinks the quarterback ultimately “understands our needs and what we have to do as a franchise.” (Tori McElheney)

Regarding Atlanta’s 8-9 season, Blank said HC Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot understand he was disappointed: “Raheem certainly understands I was disappointed. Terry certainly understands I was disappointed. It wasn’t a long conversation, but it was a very clear conversation with both of them.” (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

and GM understand he was disappointed: “Raheem certainly understands I was disappointed. Terry certainly understands I was disappointed. It wasn’t a long conversation, but it was a very clear conversation with both of them.” (D. Orlando Ledbetter) Blank said it’s “obvious” they will focus on the defense in the 2025 NFL Draft: “The emphasis during the draft will be certainly on the defensive side of the ball. And it’s pretty obvious to everybody, I would say.” (Ledbetter)