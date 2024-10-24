Rams Activating WR Puka Nacua

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Rams are activating WR Puka Nacua from injured reserve to play in Week 8 against the Vikings.

Additionally, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports the Rams are placing LB Troy Reeder on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Nacua has been out since Week 1 with a PCL injury. Los Angeles is getting WR Cooper Kupp back from injury tonight as well.

Nacua, 23, was a fifth-round pick of the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of BYU. He is in the second year of a four-year, $4.1 million contract through 2026.

In 2023, Nacua started all 17 games and caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards (14.2 YPC) and six touchdowns. He also added 12 rushes for 89 yards (7.4 YPC).

In 2024, Nacua has appeared in one game for the Rams and caught four passes on four targets for 35 yards to go along with one rush for seven yards.