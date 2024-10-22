Latest On Free Agent WR Hunter Renfrow

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers have not reached out to free agent WR Hunter Renfrow following the injuries to WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Auman adds he “would classify [Renfrow] more as retired than unsigned” at the moment but wouldn’t completely rule out a return. He also notes that no retirement is official currently, but he was described as closer to retired than unsigned this morning.

Renfrow, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Clemson. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $32 million contract extension that included $21 million guaranteed in 2022.

Renfrow was entering the final year of that deal when the Raiders released him.

In 2023, Renfrow appeared in 17 games and recorded 25 receptions for 255 yards (10.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.