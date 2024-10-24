Chargers Sign DB Shaun Wade

The Chargers have released DB Shaun Wade from the active roster and re-signed him to the practice squad, per the transaction wire.
The following is an updated list of the Chargers’ practice squad:
- G Karsen Barnhart
- TE Tucker Fisk
- DL Christopher Hinton
- LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
- WR Jaylen Johnson
- T Alex Leatherwood
- OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash
- DL CJ Okoye (International)
- C Sam Mustipher
- RB Jaret Patterson
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- WR Jalen Reagor
- TE McCallan Castles
- DB Eli Apple
- DB Tony Jefferson
- DB Shaun Wade
Wade, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,797,564, including a signing bonus of $317,564.
Baltimore traded Wade to the Patriots in 2021 for a 2022 seventh-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick. New England opted to release Wade coming out of the preseason. He went on to sign with the Chargers practice squad and eventually was signed to the active roster.
In 2023, Wade appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and made six starts, recording 23 tackles and one pass breakup.
