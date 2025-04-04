AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Denver signed two former 49ers in free agency in OLB Dre Greenlaw and S Talanoa Hufanga. Broncos HC Sean Payton raved about their physicality and clear fit on the defense as the biggest reasons they signed those two.

“I would say, man, there’s some similar traits relative to [point] A, they’ve both made huge strides in their early years as defensive players,” Payton said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website. “Immediately in our league, from afar, when you evaluate the film on both those guys, they were impactful right away with the 49ers’ defense. We had a clear vision for both those players relative to our team. And so when that, when that kind of fits, it’s one of the things that we look closely at relative to free agency — different than the draft: having a vision, understanding what the role will be immediately. And they’re both physical players that enjoy playing.”

The Broncos also signed TE Evan Engram to give QB Bo Nix another receiving playmaker. Payton spoke on his combination of size and speed which will help their offense in crucial situations.

“Well, certainly, he’s experienced. I remember him coming out [of college]. He’s a guy who obviously can run. He’s got a skill set that can help in the passing game, third down, red zone. And then it’s up to us to utilize what he does well, just like we try to do with each of our offensive players. His experience — he’s a savvy player, he understands how to get open in man and zone. Yeah, we’re excited to be working with those guys.”

Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism will take an official 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)

will take an official 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis) Texas DT Vernon Broughton will take a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)

will take a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Luca Evans) Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson took an official 30 visit with the Broncos. (Billy Marshall)

Chargers

The Chargers signed former Jets TE Tyler Conklin in free agency to bolster their depth at the position. Los Angeles HC Jim Harbaugh knew Conklin was a good fit right when they met because of his high energy.

“When you track Tyler Conklin, that’s a great team player, very talented player, highly productive player. I met him probably three or four times, the enthusiasm comes out,” Harbaugh said, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “Once we met with him and was around him it was like, ‘We got to have this guy.’ This is our kind of guy.”

The Chargers also brought back WR Mike Williams, and Harbaugh took note of how excited QB Justin Herbert and Williams were to be reunited.

“Justin’s reaction, that’s the thing that makes me the most excited, most happy. He was excited. Then I met Mike, that was the first time I met Mike, when he came in and signed the contract. I could see his enthusiasm and excitement to be back with us, and especially Justin. The rapport that those two have bode well for us.”

Chiefs

There was some speculation about Travis Kelce‘s career toward the end of last season, but Kelce put that to rest quickly after their Super Bowl loss. Andy Reid said Kelce is already “training like crazy” for 2025.

“I just wanted him to put it out there and not me,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “I always like guys to step back (after the season), but he wants to come back and he’s training like crazy, too.”

Kelce notably played in 84 percent of offensive snaps last season. When asked if reducing the tight end’s snaps could help his productivity, Reid pointed out they suffered a lot of injuries at the receiver spot last year, and staying healthy at the position should benefit Kelce.

“I’ll see when he comes back and see where he’s at,” Reid said. “He’s learning when to come out when he needs it. We were banged up at the receiver. positions, so that doesn’t help a tight end’s cause at all. The healthier we can be around him, he can be productive.”

Kelce still feels like he’s playing at a high level and admitted he wasn’t up to his standards last season.

“The biggest thing is that I f—— love playing the game of football,” Kelce said. “I still feel like I can play at a high level — and possibly at a higher level than I did last year. I don’t think it was my best outing. I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record in how I’ve been in (previous) years. I want to give it a good run. I’ve got a bad taste in my mouth on how I ended the year and how accountable I was for the people around me.”