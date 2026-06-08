Chiefs Signing First-round DT Peter Woods

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs are signing first-round DT Peter Woods to a four-year, $18 million fully guaranteed deal.
Schefter adds that Woods received the highest up-front percentage of a draft pick signing bonus in the Chiefs first-round history.
Woods is the fourth Chiefs’ draft pick to sign their rookie deal. Here’s a full look at Kansas City’s 2026 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|6
|Mansoor Delane
|CB
|1
|29
|Peter Woods
|DT
|Signed
|2
|40
|R Mason Thomas
|DE
|Signed
|4
|109
|Jadon Canady
|CB
|Signed
|5
|161
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|Signed
|5
|176
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|7
|249
|Garrett Nussmeier
|QB
Woods, 21, was the No. 9-ranked defensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class. He was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2025.
The Chiefs use the 29th pick in the first round of the 2026 draft on Woods. He signed a four-year, $18 million fully guaranteed contract with a fifth-year option for 2030
During his three-year college career, Woods appeared in 35 games for Clemson and recorded 84 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass defense, and two forced fumbles.
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Cyrus Allen and Garrett Nussmeier signed their rookie contracts on May 1. Their signings were announced in the press release with Kansas City’s UDFAs