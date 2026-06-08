Chiefs Signing First-round DT Peter Woods

By
Tony Camino
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ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Chiefs are signing first-round DT Peter Woods to a four-year, $18 million fully guaranteed deal.

Peter Woods

Schefter adds that Woods received the highest up-front percentage of a draft pick signing bonus in the Chiefs first-round history.

Woods is the fourth Chiefs’ draft pick to sign their rookie deal. Here’s a full look at Kansas City’s 2026 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 6 Mansoor Delane CB  
1 29 Peter Woods DT Signed
2 40 R Mason Thomas DE Signed
4 109 Jadon Canady CB Signed
5 161 Emmett Johnson RB Signed
5 176 Cyrus Allen WR  
7 249 Garrett Nussmeier QB  
 

Woods, 21, was the No. 9-ranked defensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class. He was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2025. 

The Chiefs use the 29th pick in the first round of the 2026 draft on Woods. He signed a four-year, $18 million fully guaranteed contract with a fifth-year option for 2030 

During his three-year college career, Woods appeared in 35 games for Clemson and recorded 84 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass defense, and two forced fumbles. 

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