AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Geno Smith, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

The Chargers signed Mekhi Becton as a free agent following his time with the Eagles. Jim Harbaugh thinks Becton is “elite” in both run and pass protection.

“The first thing that jumps out is that he played so good,” Harbaugh said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “So big as a run blocker, that presence that he has there. But the more I watched him, the pass protection is maybe the best quality, best part of his game,” Harbaugh added. “The run blocking, you know, [is] elite. Pass blocking as well, elite. It’s just hard to get around him.”

Harbaugh expects Becton to stay put at right guard and thinks he will pair well with RT Joe Alt.

“Yeah, I think so,” Harbaugh said. “You start visualizing that size, that length on the right side of the offensive line with Mekhi there and Joe Alt.”

Harbaugh highly praised GM Joe Hortiz for his construction of the roster.

“It’s been fun to watch Joe do it. It’s been the same approach that he talks about — methodical and build the team the team for long-term success,” Harbaugh said. “Success now, success in the future. I think it’s been going good. Onward.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid doesn’t have any doubt about Patrick Mahomes continuing to improve his career and believes the quarterback does all the work necessary to stay prepared against opposing defenses.

“He’ll come back even better than he was — and that’s the great thing about him,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “In your career, you’re always working your game against these brilliant defensive coordinators. The work is never done. He did last offseason, too, but he does a good job of keeping himself in great shape. You can see that after he runs the ball and he’s not completely gassed after the play. He’s played a lot of games and taken a few hits.”

Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt said they don’t have immediate plans to restructure Mahomes’ contract.

“We upgraded his deal within the confines of his original 10-year extension,” Hunt said. “That really put in place a system that I don’t see changing for several years.”

Raiders

The Raiders acquired QB Geno Smith from the Seahawks and signed him to a two-year deal worth up to $85 million. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who believes getting Smith was the best they could’ve done this offseason, given that a quarterback falling to them at No. 6 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft is unlikely.

“Getting Geno was as good as they could have done in their situation,” an exec said. “They aren’t getting a quarterback they feel confident in where they are picking in the draft (No. 6). They get a guy who has won.”

Another executive only thinks Las Vegas will raise their floor for 2025 if they build a “top-five defense.”

“I don’t know if the rest of the team is going to be reflective of Geno’s ceiling this year, but I think they will win 8-9 games even if they are good around him, because of his inconsistency,” an executive said. “That goes up if they can build a top-five defense.”

As for Smith’s contract, one executive points out they can franchise tag him twice following his two-year deal if they are unable to identify a new quarterback within that span.

“They can franchise him twice, so why would they lock themselves into him unnecessarily?” another exec said. “Tom Brady is not going to rip it up and give him $45 million a year. They should go year to year.”