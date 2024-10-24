Bears Signing TE Joel Wilson

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are signing TE Joel Wilson to their practice squad.

Biggs adds Wilson is taking the spot of TE Tommy Sweeney who was placed on the practice squad injured reserve.

The following is an updated list of the Bears’ practice squad:

Wilson, 24, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He went on to sign with the Bills and was among the final roster cuts after training camp. Wilson re-signed to Buffalo’s practice squad but was released in November.

From there, he went on Green Bay’s practice squad and signed a futures contract after the 2023 season. The Packers released him after training camp in 2024 and he signed with the Giants’ practice squad before being released in early October.

Wilson is yet to appear in an NFL game.