NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/24

49ers
- Released LB Jonathan Garvin from their practice squad.
- Signed DT Nesta Jade Silvera to their practice squad.
Bears
- Placed TE Tommy Sweeney on the practice squad injured list.
- Signed TE Joel Wilson to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Signed CB Shaun Wade (veteran) to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Placed WR Skyy Moore on injured reserve.
- Acquired WR DeAndre Hopkins from the Titans for a conditional 2025 fifth-round pick.
Giants
- Signed DE Carlos Basham (veteran) to their practice squad.
Lions
- Placed WR Jameson Williams on the suspended list.
Panthers
- Signed DT T.J. Smith and LB Chandler Wooten (exception) to their practice squad.
Rams
- Activated WR Puka Nacua from injured reserve.
- Placed LB Troy Reeder on injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Traded LB Jerome Baker and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Titans for LB Ernest Jones.
- Waived DB Ty Okada.
Steelers
- Designated LB Tyler Matakevich to return from injured reserve.
Texans
- Released DB Troy Pride from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Rashad Weaver (veteran) to their practice squad.
Titans
- Traded WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs for a conditional 2025 fifth-round pick.
Vikings
- Elevated TE Robert Tonyan and DE Jalen Redmond.
