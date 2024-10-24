NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/24

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Placed TE Tommy Sweeney on the practice squad injured list.
  • Signed TE Joel Wilson to their practice squad.

Chargers

  • Signed CB Shaun Wade (veteran) to their practice squad.

Chiefs

  • Placed WR Skyy Moore on injured reserve.
  • Acquired WR DeAndre Hopkins from the Titans for a conditional 2025 fifth-round pick.

Giants

  • Signed DE Carlos Basham (veteran) to their practice squad.

Lions

Panthers

Rams

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

  • Traded WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs for a conditional 2025 fifth-round pick.

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply