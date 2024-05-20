AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills second-round WR Keon Coleman has taken the internet by storm after having multiple clips go viral showing his effortlessly funny personality. Coleman acknowledged the hype and redirected his focus to what happens on the field.

“I’m aware of it. But like I said earlier, I’m happy to keep the main thing the main thing and get back to playing ball,” Coleman said, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “So, the hype can be there all it wants but I still have to make plays on the field. And I want to help contribute to win, so we got to win to make our fans happy. A jacket ain’t going to get that done.”

Dolphins

Following Lions QB Jared Goff‘s massive extension, there’s a better idea of what an extension for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa could look like. Miami GM Chris Grier updated where both sides stand on a new deal.

“I think we’re hopeful,” Grier said, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “When you go through these things … these are deals that very rarely come together quickly. There are a lot of pieces and moving parts. We’ve had positive discussions so far, and we’ll keep working here throughout the offseason.”

“We’ve been in communication since the offseason began. … Our goal is to get something done. [Tagovailoa’s agent] Ryan Williams has been great. Tua has been great. We’ll see. There is no timeline on it. At the end of the day, you had [to] know how these deals get done. They are complicated deals and we’re building a team through free agency as well. We’ll work through it and see if we can get something done.”

Patriots

The Patriots signed QB Jacoby Brissett as a bridge quarterback in free agency, knowing they were likely to add a quarterback in the draft. Brissett spoke very highly of first-round QB Drake Maye and feels he’s on the right path to start his career.

“He’s got a lot of talent. He can make all the throws. He wants to learn football. He wants to get better,” Brissett said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “That’s what you want. Not only in your quarterback but anybody on the team. I’m excited to work with him. He’s 21. I was 23 -I remember that when I was following Tom around anywhere I (could) learn. He’s already texting me about plays, how do I think about this and cadence and stuff like that. The little nuances of being in this position.”