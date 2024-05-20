Chiefs Re-Sign DT Matt Dickerson

After waiving him exactly one week ago, the Chiefs have opted to re-sign DT Matt Dickerson.

Dickerson, 28, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Titans.

Dickerson was waived during the 2019 season but was quickly re-signed. The Titans declined to tender him an offer as a restricted free agent and he then signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Raiders, yet never played for the team and was let go.

He was briefly with the Falcons for the 2022 season before joining the Chiefs for 2023.

In 2023, Dickerson appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs and recorded 15 tackles and no sacks.