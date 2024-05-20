Ravens Sign WR Qadir Ismail

The Ravens announced on Monday that they are signing undrafted free agent WR Qadir Ismail to a contract.

We have signed WR Qadir Ismail, son of Qadry 💜https://t.co/nNZd910RuO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 20, 2024

Ismail went undrafted out of Samford and is now catching on with Baltimore for his first NFL opportunity. He started his college career at Villanova as a quarterback and transitioned to wide receiver.

He stands 6’6 and is the son of former NFL WR Qadry Ismail, who won a Super Bowl with the team, and the nephew of former NFL WR Rocket Ismail.

During his time at Villanova, he had 11 catches for 182 yards, and in two seasons with Samford he caught 16 passes for 156 yards.