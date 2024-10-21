Marlon Humphrey Ruled Out With Knee Injury

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has been ruled out for the rest of Monday night’s game against the Bucs with a knee injury, according to Ian Rapoport.

Humphrey, 28, was a first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.9 million contract that’s fully guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $2.08 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension.

Humphrey is due base salaries of $10.5 million and $11.75 million over the next two seasons.

Entering Monday night’s game, Humphrey appeared in six games for the Ravens and recorded 31 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and six pass deflections.