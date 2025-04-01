Ravens Preparing To Draft Kicker As Justin Tucker Investigation Continues

Longtime Ravens K Justin Tucker is facing serious allegations this offseason that could put his status for 2025 and beyond in doubt.

With the potential need for a kicker for the first time since 2011, Baltimore HC John Harbaugh revealed their plans to add a kicker in the draft should the right player be available at a spot they like.

“It’s something we have to do, no matter what, at this point in time. You always got to do your due diligence,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “We’ll be prepared to do that on draft day if we feel like we need to and if the right guy’s there.”

The NFL investigation into Tucker is ongoing and Ravens president Sashi Brown said at the league owners meetings this week the team is getting periodic updates as it progresses.

He added the Ravens would let the investigation play out before making a decision on Tucker’s status on the roster. For now, he’ll participate in the offseason program as normal.

“From our standpoint, I think we want to make sure that we have a great understanding of the facts, an actual understanding of the facts, hear both sides of the situation, and that we allow the investigation to properly be conducted and concluded, and make decisions based on the full information,” Brown said via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Sixteen different women from eight spas have accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior during sessions between 2012-2016.

While the criminal statute of limitations has expired, there could be a potential civil lawsuit against Tucker. At least six of the women have reportedly retained legal counsel.

The longtime Ravens kicker has vehemently denied the allegations and his lawyers referred the Banner to his previous statement after the newest wave of allegations.

Tucker, 35, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012. He was re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2015.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Tucker in 2016 before re-signing him to a four-year extension. Baltimore re-upped him for another four years and $20 million in 2019.

He was set to make base salaries of $3.5 million and $3.55 million over the final two years of his deal when the Ravens signed him to a four-year, $24 million extension.

In 2024, Tucker played all 17 games for the Ravens. He was 22-30 on field goals (73.3 percent) and 60-62 on PATs (96.8 percent).