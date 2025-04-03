AFC Notes: Evan Engram, Justin Tucker, Broncos, Chiefs, Ravens

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said earlier in the offseason that it is critical to have a “joker” type of player for their offense. Payton feels they identified a player with that skill set in new TE Evan Engram.

“I would put him in that category or that family,” Payton said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s site. “He is someone who has those skill sets.”

Payton believes Engram gives them a passing threat on third downs and in the red zone.

“The vision was pretty clear,” Payton said. “Obviously, he’s someone that we feel like can run and give us a passing threat on third down and in the red zone. I think he has good body control, and I think he is really good when he gets the ball into his hands. His run-after-the-catch numbers, statistical-wise, have been good.”

Payton said having coached previous players in the “joker” role like Jeremy Shockey and Jimmy Graham helped convince Engram to sign with Denver.

“One of the things that helped us in the process of him making that decision was that role,” Payton said. “You can talk about it, but historically speaking [and] having had players like him, I’m excited.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs signed S Nazeeh Johnson to a one-year, $1.9 million contract in place of his original $3.406 million RFA tender, with $1.2 million guaranteed. (OTC)

to a one-year, $1.9 million contract in place of his original $3.406 million RFA tender, with $1.2 million guaranteed. (OTC) The Chiefs signed DE Charles Omenihu to a one-year deal worth $4 million in base value, with $3.45 million guaranteed. (OTC)

to a one-year deal worth $4 million in base value, with $3.45 million guaranteed. (OTC) Pittsburgh LB Brandon George will take a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler)

will take a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Ryan Fowler) Auburn DT Philip Blidi has a 30 visit scheduled with the Chiefs. (Jimmy Williams)

Ravens

Ravens team president Sashi Brown said the team is getting “periodic updates” from the league on its investigation into K Justin Tucker : “The nature of these allegations, we take very seriously. These investigations do take time. We want to make sure we have a great understanding, an extra understanding of the facts.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

said the team is getting “periodic updates” from the league on its investigation into K : “The nature of these allegations, we take very seriously. These investigations do take time. We want to make sure we have a great understanding, an extra understanding of the facts.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Brown on HC John Harbaugh ‘s three-year extension: “He’s helped us really establish the Ravens way. He’s an unbelievable leader, a good friend, and sets a culture. He evolves himself, which has been phenomenal to watch. So really glad to get a deal done with him.” (Jamison Hensley)

‘s three-year extension: “He’s helped us really establish the Ravens way. He’s an unbelievable leader, a good friend, and sets a culture. He evolves himself, which has been phenomenal to watch. So really glad to get a deal done with him.” (Jamison Hensley) Harbaugh added that he would like the team to extend the contract of RB Derrick Henry , who is entering the final year of his deal. (Zrebiec)

, who is entering the final year of his deal. (Zrebiec) Harbaugh expects LB Trenton Simpson to be the starting early-down inside linebacker with the team planning to add another player at the position. (Zrebiec)

to be the starting early-down inside linebacker with the team planning to add another player at the position. (Zrebiec) Harbaugh said it was a miracle that RB Keaton Mitchell returned to play in 2024: “I’m almost certain he’s going to be on a whole other level coming back this spring.” (Zrebiec)