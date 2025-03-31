AFC Notes: Chidobe Awuzie, Kenny Pickett, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said the team is done looking at guards in free agency until after the draft. (Paul Dehner Jr.)

said the team is done looking at guards in free agency until after the draft. (Paul Dehner Jr.) Taylor added that LB Germaine Pratt currently remains part of the team and that S Dax Hill continues to recover from his ACL injury with no timeline currently in place. (Dehner Jr.)

currently remains part of the team and that S continues to recover from his ACL injury with no timeline currently in place. (Dehner Jr.) Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer said his first official 30 visit will be with the Bengals. (Dan Hope)

said his first official 30 visit will be with the Bengals. (Dan Hope) Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten met with the Bengals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Browns

The Browns traded for QB Kenny Pickett in the offseason, and he is currently the only quarterback on the roster. Pickett is under the impression that he will get a fair chance to earn the starting job regardless of who else is on the roster and prepares to take advantage of that opportunity.

“A chance to compete to be the starter,” Pickett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I mean, all you want is an opportunity. It doesn’t matter who else is in the room. All you can ask for is an opportunity. Then you got to go handle the rest.”

Despite the uncertainty regarding his standing on the depth chart, Pickett is focusing on competing and controlling the things he can when given the chance.

“My job’s simple. I just go play quarterback. There’s people that go make those decisions and I have no say in it. I really love my job and I wouldn’t trade my job. So I like to go out there, throw the football, compete like I said before. Whatever happens, happens, and I’m just excited to be here and go play.”

Ravens

New Ravens CB Chidobe Awuzie is happy to be returning to the AFC North after a stint with the Titans, and feels like he is on the right team despite joining a franchise he considered a rival during his time with the Bengals.

“I’m really excited,” Awuzie told Garrett Downing. “I know this is some real dog-eat-dog world out here in this division. It’s really last man standing type of football. You’re gonna really fight and claw to see who’s gonna win each game. It doesn’t matter the person’s record at the time. These games always come down to the wire. I’m excited to go against all these teams, and now being on this side of it, I think I’m on the right side. When I got released from the Titans, it took some time for me to really sit down and figure out what I wanted and where I wanted to go. The same questions I kept asking myself, the Ravens checked every box.” “I’m fired up,” Awuzie added. “You’ve got some dogs back there, people that I’ve watched on film. Me and Marlon came in the same year actually, the draft class, so I’ve been really familiar with his game. Obviously, playing in Cincinnati when I did, seeing some of these guys, how they have progressed and how they make a lot of plays on the field. … I’m excited to be around that and feed off the energy. I’ve been there when I was in Cincinnati and we lost. So, that’s definitely a personal goal of mine and something that I’m going to continue to chase as long as I’m in the league.”