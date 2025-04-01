AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Kevin Stefanski, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor didn’t have much of an update regarding extension talks with DE Trey Hendrickson.

“Just continue to work through,” Taylor said, via PFT. “Trey’s been a big part of our team. We want to work through it with him and his agent, and we’ll just see where it goes.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said the team hopes to find it’s quarterback of the future sooner rather than later.

“I think that’s obviously the goal,” Stefanski said, via PFT. “I think you look at the teams that are having sustained success that comes from having that quarterback that’s there and healthy. Unfortunately, we haven’t been healthy at that position, and that’s a huge challenge.”

Stefanski said the team is still going through their pre-draft process and said that there’s guys on all three days that they could look to acquire.

“As we go through this process, you try to identify are there guys that we believe in whether it’s in the first round or seventh round. Are there guys that we can get in our building and try to develop them?” Stefanski said. “I think that’s another thing people lose sight of thinking that these guys are finished products, but they are not. So, for us, whether it’s the quarterback position or any position, it’s about understanding that there is a jump that they are going to take over the course of their career.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh admitted that he has always envisioned WR DeAndre Hopkins joining the team in Baltimore.

“I was in a parking lot in Tampa getting ready to go see my daughter play a lacrosse game, and we got on the phone, and I had a chance to talk to him about what his vision was for his future and what he wanted to accomplish,” Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk. “And amazingly enough, it aligned perfectly with the Ravens’ vision; it was right in line with what we’re trying to do. And he’s a guy that I’ve always felt like should be a Raven. That was always something I always kind of [thought when I] watched him play when we were playing against him. I felt the same way about Derrick Henry and Lamar [Jackson] when we saw him in college. But to see him now with us, in our building, working out already with the guys, it’s pretty cool.”