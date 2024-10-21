Saints Signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The New Orleans Saints are signing veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a contract on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Valdes-Scantling visited with the Saints today and it looks like the two sides were able to strike a deal.

Valdes-Scantling, 30, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus.

Valdes-Scantling played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022, later signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Chiefs.

He was entering the final year of that deal when the Chiefs released him and he joined the Bills shortly after on a one-year deal. Valdes-Scantling was just cut loose by the Bills following their trade for WR Amari Cooper.

In 2024, Valdes-Scantling has appeared in six games for the Bills and caught two passes for 26 yards.