Dolphins Designate WR Grant DuBose To Return

According to Pro Football Talk, the Dolphins are designating WR Grant DuBose to return by opening his 21-day practice window.

DuBose, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 draft out of Charlotte.

He was later waived by Green Bay but signed to the practice squad.

DuBose was elevated by the Packers in Week 18 before signing a futures deal with the team in January of 2024.

He then caught on with the Dolphins before going down with a shoulder injury.

In 2024, Dubose has appeared in two games for the Dolphins and caught one pass for 13 yards.