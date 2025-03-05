Top Free Agent Landing Spots For Eagles LB Zack Baun

Zack Baun might be the most fascinating case study in free agency this year. A third-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Saints in 2020, he never really found his footing in New Orleans. After playing out his rookie contract as mostly a special teamer and reserve coverage backer, he signed a bargain deal with the Eagles in 2024 for just one year and $3.5 million.

Though he was brought in to compete for a role with the likes of Devin White, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Oren Burks next to presumed starter Nakobe Dean, Baun quickly seized control of a starting spot and made the most of it. He had 151 total tackles in 2024 with the Eagles — blowing past the 88 he had his entire four years in New Orleans. Baun was named first-team All-Pro and had three interceptions on the season, including a big one in the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. The advanced stats love Baun, too. He was PFF’s top-graded linebacker last season, grading out particularly well in coverage with an elite 90.9 coverage grade.

Needless to say, Baun’s stock has risen considerably, and he’s set to cash in on that incredible season. In terms of the type of contract Baun will command, I have a hard time seeing Baun match or top the five-year, $100 million deal Roquan Smith signed with the Ravens in 2023, or even the five-year, $95 million extension Fred Warner signed with the 49ers in 2022.

That said, he might check in close to Tremaine Edmunds’ four-year, $72 million deal. Edmunds signed with the Bears in 2023 after spending the first five seasons of his career in Buffalo. Like Baun, he was coming off by far his best season as a pro, and Chicago felt his best football was still ahead of him as a 24-year-old free agent and one of the youngest players ever drafted.

Baun is older than Edmunds (he’ll turn 29 during the 2025 season) and he isn’t the athlete Edmunds is either. But this last season with the Eagles was better than any individual season of Edmunds’ career, and linebackers with Baun’s skillset are in high demand.

Baun, 27 was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft by the Saints out of Wisonsin. He signed a four-year, $4,811,188 rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2024.

The Eagles signed Baun to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

In 2024, Baun appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 151 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception and four pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.

Los Angeles Rams

Fresh off a divisional round appearance and with QB Matthew Stafford now back in the fold, the Rams can turn their attention to upgrading the roster to make a real run at a Super Bowl. They played the Eagles, the eventual champs, closer than anyone else in the playoffs. There’s reason to believe that this team can reload and climb the mountaintop.

Defense is the side of the ball that could use more bodies, particularly at linebacker and cornerback. Los Angeles traded multi-year starter Ernest Jones IV to the Titans in the preseason, expecting younger, cheaper options to step up. That didn’t happen in 2024, leaving the middle of the field — both in coverage and run support — a major weakness for this Rams team.

Christian Rozeboom and Troy Reeder, two thirds of the Rams’ 2024 linebacker corps, are both free agents. Omar Speights is still under contract, and Rozeboom and Reeder could be easily retained, but none of that trio instilled any confidence in their ability to start next season.

Disciplined cap management and a commitment to a youth movement in recent years have left the Rams’ cap in excellent shape. They have over $54 million in available cap space heading into the offseason, though much of that is earmarked for Stafford’s extension. Linebacker isn’t a position the Rams have traditionally prioritized under GM Les Snead and HC Sean McVay, and they seem committed to building this roster out properly and not rushing into bloated contracts to try and win now.

Still, Baun would be a massive upgrade at a position of need in Los Angeles. They can afford him, and signing Baun would allow the Rams to focus their draft assets on more premium positions, such as cornerback and wide receiver. It’s clean fit schematically and makes a lot of sense, if Los Angeles is willing to spend.

Philadelphia Eagles

The simplest answer to the question of where Baun will end up would be a return to Philadelphia. He did just win a Super Bowl and the Eagles have the funds to retain him. With around $21 million in cap space available right now — and potentially more with a few restructures — it’s not an issue of funds for the Eagles.

Much like the Rams, the Eagles under GM Howie Roseman haven’t traditionally prioritized the linebacker position. But there are a few reasons why this might not be a factor in this decision. First, the Eagles haven’t usually prioritized running backs either, yet they just made Saquon Barkley the highest-paid running back of all time after he was a key piece to their Super Bowl run. Roseman doesn’t appear to be shy about taking care of his own.

Second, letting Baun walk puts the Eagles right back where they were a year ago: searching for answers at linebacker. Dean became a reliable starter for Philadelphia before his season-ending injury, but next to him, there isn’t much behind Baun. If the Eagles do decide to move in a different direction, they better have a plan.

I don’t know if Baun would take a “hometown discount” to stay in Philly, but they should have the inside track to bring him back. If the Eagles make him one of their primary targets, he may not be on the wider market for long.

Dallas Cowboys

It’s been a rough calendar year for the city of Dallas (though the image of Kyrie Irving hitting those free throws after tearing his ACL will be immortalized). After the Cowboys essentially sat out of last offseason’s free agency — deciding instead to run it back with most of the core that won 12 games the year prior — a combination of untimely injuries and general regression led to an underwhelming seven-win season.

Mike McCarthy is out after owner/GM Jerry Jones chose to let his contract expire without renewal. It’s not exactly a changing of the guard for the Cowboys, though. Former OC Brian Schottenheimer was promoted to head coach, which suggests roster continuity should be expected.

Still, Jones has signaled a willingness to be more aggressive in free agency than last year. This is a roster with some significant holes it needs to fill. Running back and defensive line are generating a lot of headlines, but the biggest need for the Cowboys is probably at linebacker. Eric Kendricks is departing in free agency and DeMarvion Overshown might need the whole year to rehab a nasty knee injury. That leaves Marist Liufau as the likely starter at middle linebacker, with Markquese Bell providing a joker-type with split responsibilities as a linebacker/safety hybrid.

More help is needed, and as mentioned, Baun is easily the best linebacker available on the open market. He’d upgrade the middle of the Dallas defense, provide some badly-needed help in defending the middle of the field, can match up on tight ends, and come up in run support.

The Cowboys just restructured WR CeeDee Lamb’s contract to provide $20 million in cap relief, which should be enough to sign Baun. Swiping him from a divisional rival would be another benefit to this move, and something Jones and Cowboys fans would no doubt revel in.

Other teams to watch: Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers