Commanders Re-Signing LB Bobby Wagner

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are re-signing LB Bobby Wagner to a one-year contract worth up to $9.5 million.

Wagner played a big role in the Commanders’ 2024 turnaround and NFC Championship game appearance.

Wagner, 34, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million when the Seahawks released him. He signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams.

Los Angeles released Wagner last offseason and he returned to Seattle on a one-year contract. From there, he joined the Commanders last year on another one-year contract.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2025 Free Agents list.