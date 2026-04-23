Trade Details: Dolphins Trade Up For CB Chris Johnson

The Miami Dolphins have traded the 27th and 138th pick to the 49ers in exchange for the 30th and 90th pick, according to Mike Garafolo.

The Dolphins have selected San Diego State CB Chris Johnson.

Johnson, 21, was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He wound up signing with San Diego State.

He was a consensus All-American in 2025 as well as a Jim Thorpe semifinalist as the nation’s top defensive back.

Throughout his four-year career at San Diego State, he appeared in 47 games and tallied 152 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, 14 passes defended and six interceptions.