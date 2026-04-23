Trade Details: Eagles Trade Up For WR Makai Lemon

The Dallas Cowboys have traded the 20th overall pick and a seventh round pick to the Eagles in exchange for the 23rd overall pick, the 114th and 137th overall pick, according to Mike Garafolo.

The Eagles have selected USC WR Makai Lemon.

This is significant, as the Eagles have been rumored to have been in intense talks with the Patriots in a trade for WR A.J. Brown.

Lemon, 21, was a former five-star recruit who initially committed to Oklahoma but eventually flipped to USC. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2025 as the nation’s best receiver. Lemon was also a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024 and a first-team selection in 2025.

He declared early for the 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

During his three-year career at USC, Lemon appeared in 33 games, making 17 starts. He tallied 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns.