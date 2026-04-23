Trade Details: Titans Trade Up For DL Keldric Faulk

The Tennessee Titans traded the 35th, 66th and 101st overall pick to the Bills in exchange for the 31st, 69th and 165th pick, according to Mike Garafolo.

The Titans selected Auburn DL Keldric Faulk.

Faulk, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 10th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class. He committed to Auburn and remained there for three years, earning Third Team All-SEC honors in 2025 and SEC All-Freshman in 2023.

Dan Brugler of The Athletic has Faulk as the fourth-best edge rusher in the class with a first- to second-round grade.

During his three-year college career, Faulk appeared in 37 games and recorded 109 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.