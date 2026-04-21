Patriots Made Two Moves Per Today’s Wire

The New England Patriots officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent TE Jack Westover today, per the NFL transaction wire.

They also received an international exemption for OT Lorenz Metz.

The International Player Pathway program was instituted by the NFL in 2017 as a way to grow the game of football. After spending years choosing one of the NFL’s eight divisions at random to receive one international player each, now each team can have an international exemption

Metz was born in Germany before playing football for the first time at age 18, later going on to play for the University of Cincinnati. He has had stints with the Bears and Buccaneers.