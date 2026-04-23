Trade Details: Texans Trade Up For OL Keylan Rutledge

The Houston Texans have traded the 28th, 69th and 167th pick to Chicago in exchange for the 26th and 91st pick, according to Mike Garafolo.

The Texans are taking Georgia Tech OL Keylan Rutledge with the 26th overall pick.

Rutledge, 22, was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. He committed to Middle Tennessee State in 2022 before transferring to Georgia Tech in 2024. He was a first-team all-Conference USA selection in 2023 and was named back to back All-American in 2024 and 2025.

Throughout his four-year career, Rutledge appeared in 48 games and made 43 starts at Middle Tennessee State and Georgia Tech.