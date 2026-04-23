Georgia OT Monroe Freeling Visited Four Teams

In an interview with SI.com’s Justin Melo, Georgia OT Monroe Freeling says he took top-30 visits with the Browns, Chiefs, Dolphins and Eagles.

Freeling is thought to be one of the best offensive tackles in the upcoming class and has a good chance to be taken in the first round.

Freeling, 21, was a four-star recruit and the fifth-ranked offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class out of Charleston, South Carolina. He committed to Georgia and remained there for three seasons, earning Second-Team All-SEC honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Freeling as the third-best tackle in the class with a first to second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Freeling appeared in 37 games over three years at Georgia and made 18 starts at left tackle.

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