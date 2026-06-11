AFC Notes: Shemar Stewart, Jerry Jeudy, Wan’Dale Robinson, Bengals, Browns, Titans

Bengals

Bengals DE Shemar Stewart enters the second year of his career after playing in just eight games as a rookie. Stewart feels like he has more “mental clarity” going into 2026 and thinks he’ll be able to play faster.

“I feel like that comes from mental clarity,” Stewart said, via Jay Morrisson of SI. “Once you know what you’re doing, you can play and move a lot faster. But when you’re in your head about things, when you’re questioning yourself, when you’re second-guessing yourself, that’s when you can move around timid.”

Stewart didn’t finalize his rookie contract until the second day of Cincinnati’s training camp. He acknowledged his prolonged situation, saying it wore on him mentally.

“My mind was always going to be like, ‘Am I doing the right thing for my future? Is this gonna mess up my chances?’ Not having that on my shoulders no more just makes me feel more calm, more peaceful and more prepared to go out and do my job,” Stewart said.

Stewart is excited about the additions of Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe to their defensive end group.

“I’ve still got a lot of work to do, but I’m so excited to play with these guys,” Stewart said. “We got two monsters added to the room, so I can’t wait to see how this year turns out.”

Browns

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy told reporters that the new offense under HC Todd Monken is completely different from last year’s, adding that he is used to offensive scheme changes from year to year at this stage of his career.

“Yeah, the offense, the concepts, the everything… Everything is different about this offense, the playcalling, the concepts. I’m used to different. I deal with different changes every year of my career. That’s no big deal. He (Monken) does a great job of getting to the best plays. Being able to give the quarterback the ability to change the play to get in the best formation, the best concept against certain defenses and certain looks is just going to help us.” Jeudy told reporters, via Spencer German. “With this offense they a great job of getting to the best plays. So being able to give the quarterback the ability to change the plays to get in the best formation against certain defenses and certain looks, that’s just gonna help us.”

Titans

The Titans added WR Wan’Dale Robinson in free agency to help bolster the playmaking weapons around second-year QB Cam Ward. Robinson admitted he has to get used to how hard Ward throws, but has been thoroughly impressed with the signal caller’s anticipation and confidence.

“You better have your head around because the ball is coming out fast. But it’s been good. He’s putting it right where it needs to be. Took a little getting used to about the first two days. After that, we’ve been clicking on all cylinders.” Robinson said, via the Up & Adams show. “I mean, I didn’t really have a quarterback that as soon as you put your foot in the ground, the ball’s out. And as soon as you turn your head, it’s already there. And just run some of the plays that he really likes to run and that he’s really, really comfortable with. You can tell with the confidence that he has on the ball that this is coming out hot.”