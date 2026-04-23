Trade Details: Patriots Trade Up For OT Caleb Lomu

The New England Patriots traded the 31st and 125th overall pick to the Bills in exchange for the 28th overall pick, according to Mike Garafolo.

The Patriots selected Utah OT Caleb Lomu.

Lomu, 21, was a four-star recruit and the 11th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class out of Gilbert, Arizona. He committed to Utah and remained there for three seasons, earning First Team All-Big 12 Honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Lomu as the fifth-best offensive tackle in the class with a first to second-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Lomu appeared in 27 games over three seasons at Utah with 24 starts at left tackle.