TRADE: Texans Dealing For Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

According to Dianna Russini, the Texans have reached an agreement to trade for Jaguars WR Christian Kirk.

Jacksonville had planned to release Kirk if no takers emerged, but Houston stepped up with a deal, and it likely didn’t take much.

Trading Kirk will free up $10.44 million in cap space for the Jaguars with $13.65 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.

Kirk, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,894,874 contract that included a $2,367,180 signing bonus.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the Jaguars in 2022.

Kirk was entering the final year of that deal and scheduled to make a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, Kirk appeared in eight games for the Jaguars and caught 25 passes for 320 yards receiving and one touchdown.