Colts Release DT Raekwon Davis

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have released DT Raekwon Davis.
By releasing Davis, the Colts will save nearly $6.5 million in cap space.
Davis, 27, was originally drafted by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2020 draft. Davis signed a four-year, $5.7 million rookie deal with Miami and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when the Colts signed him to a two-year, $14 million deal before the 2024 season.
In 2024, Davis appeared in all 17 games and recorded 15 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended.
