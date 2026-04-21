AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Ruke Orhorhoro, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard said that QB Daniel Jones is progressing well in rehab and they’re not ruling him out for the season opener.

“He’s throwing, he’s moving. So, he’s in a really good spot,” Ballard said, via PFT. “Final timeline, I don’t [know], we’re all shooting for Week 1, for sure. But we’ll kind of let his body dictate [that]. But, he’s in a really good place and moving along.”

Ballard revealed that CB Kenny Moore II and QB Anthony Richardson Sr. are not present on the first day of offseason workouts because both players have requested trades. (Holder)

and QB are not present on the first day of offseason workouts because both players have requested trades. (Holder) Ballard on not having a first-round pick: “I would anticipate us being pretty aggressive in trying to move around the board.” (Holder)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen commented on the DT Maason Smith and DT Ruke Orhorhoro trade and said that Orhorhoro can add to their run defense without giving up the pass rush: “I have a lot of respect for Maason Smith . He did nothing but what we asked him to do… we felt like we had an opportunity to add a potentially ascending player who can provide in the rush… without giving up in the run game. Big man who can move, get in the rush plan.” (Mia O’Brien)

commented on the DT and DT trade and said that Orhorhoro can add to their run defense without giving up the pass rush: “I have a lot of respect for . He did nothing but what we asked him to do… we felt like we had an opportunity to add a potentially ascending player who can provide in the rush… without giving up in the run game. Big man who can move, get in the rush plan.” (Mia O’Brien) Tennessee Volunteers EDGE Tyre West had a virtual meeting with Jaguars DL Coach Matt Edwards. (Justin Melo)

Texans

Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor had an official 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

had an official 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson) Auburn C Connor Lew took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

took a 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson) Ohio State TE Max Klare didn’t visit the Texans, but has met with the team in person extensively since the Combine. (Aaron Wilson)