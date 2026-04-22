Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds Visited Three Teams, Rams Also Traveled To Meet Him

Indiana CB D’Angelo Ponds told SI.com’s Justin Melo that he visited three teams ahead of the NFL draft.

Ponds listed the Cowboys, Dolphins and Colts as teams he visited with, adding the Rams came out and spent time with him on campus.

Indianapolis and Miami counted as local visits for Ponds because of where he went to college and high school.

He’s widely expected to be a Day 2 pick in this weekend’s draft.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Ponds, 21, transferred to Indiana after spending his freshman year at James Madison in 2023. He earned first-team All-American honors in 2025, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2024 and 2025, and second-team All-Sun Belt in 2023.

During his college career, Ponds appeared in 28 games for Indiana and 13 games for James Madison, recording 169 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 33 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and scored two defensive touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.