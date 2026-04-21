Vikings Releasing DT Jaylon Hutchings

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Vikings are releasing DT Jaylon Hutchings.

Hutchings, 26, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was let go after camp in his rookie year and spent 2024 and 2025 with the Calgary Stampeders of the UFL.

From there, Hutchings caught on with the Vikings on a futures deal this past offseason.

Hutchings is yet to appear in an NFL game.