TRADE: Chiefs Trading Joe Thuney To Bears

Per Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are trading veteran OL Joe Thuney to the Bears for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

After acquiring G Jonah Jackson in a trade with the Rams yesterday, Chicago continues to bolster their offensive line by adding Thuney.

The Chiefs will save $16 million in cap space with the deal, as Thuney has one year left on his current contract.

Thuney, 32, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round out of N.C. State in 2016. He signed a four-year, $3.538 million rookie deal and played out the final year of the agreement.

The Patriots opted to franchise Thuney in 2020, which paid him a fully guaranteed salary of $14.781 million. He later departed for a five-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs.

In 2024, Thuney appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs, making 17 starts for them at guard and left tackle.

We will have more on Thuney as the news is available.