Vikings Signing DT Eric Johnson II To One-Year Deal

The Minnesota Vikings are signing veteran DT Eric Johnson II to a one-year deal, according to Aaron Wilson.

Johnson, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL draft. He finished the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4 million.

He was released by Indianapolis prior to the start of the 2024 season and was claimed off waivers by the Patriots and spent the year with them.

He was waived by the Patriots last off-season and was claimed by the Colts and spent last year on their active roster.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in six games for the Colts and accrued 12 total tackles including one tackle for loss.