NFC Notes: Ben, Johnson, Matt LaFleur, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said the team added speed, athleticism, and high-character players in the draft rather than going with prospects that analysts projected they would pursue.

“I think (Assistant General Manager) Jeff King hit it a couple days ago, and that’s really that we’re looking for high level competitors,” Johnson noted, via BearsWire.com. “Guys that if you took football away from, they really don’t know what to do with themselves. It’s a huge part. They eat it, they sleep it, they breathe it. And I think we’re able to identify those types of guys. When you have guys like that, they usually find a way to come out on top.”

“He’s a finisher through the whistle,” Johnson said of Roush. “I think that showed up on a consistent basis. It didn’t matter who he was blocking, could be a big guy, could be a little DB, and he consistently finished through the whistle each and every play. You always love it when you when you take a player and you get a text message from somebody, one of his coaches at Stanford, said, ‘He will crush himself to do whatever he can to help the football team.’ And it just verifies what you all already thought about the player. So, feel good about that one.”

Lions

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones thinks Falcons RB Bijan Robinson will get a slightly more lucrative extension than Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs this offseason, but feels both will easily get more than $15 million per year

Packers

The Packers opened up the logjam at receiver this offseason by letting Romeo Doubs walk in free agency and trading Dontayvion Wicks to Philadelphia. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur believes they still have plenty of talent in that room and admitted it was difficult to give everyone ample opportunities last year.

“I think at the end of the day… we’re going to continue to push, especially the bottom of the roster, to try to help make us better,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood. “I don’t think we’ve ever lacked talent at that position, and I think a year ago we all saw it. Man, it was hard to get everybody the amount of touches that we’d like to get them, so I think this is an opportunity to kind of reset everything. We’ve got more opportunities, I would say, for everybody in that room.”