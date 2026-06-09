NFC Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs, Ben Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Bears, Lions

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson doesn’t want to make any snap decisions when evaluating linemen without pads on and notes that opinions can always change.

“We’ll know everything when the pads come on,” Johnson said, via Pro Football Talk. “Right now, to evaluate offensive line and defensive line play is fool’s gold. You always fall in love with some guys in the spring time and that always changes. I’m really pleased with the teaching progression, I’ve been able to sit in on some meetings, I love how the coaches are going about their business, I like how the players are responding to it right now, we’re all on the same page, we’re speaking the same language, and that’s always a good starting point.”

Bears

Bears DB coach Al Harris said that CB Tyrique Stevenson still has a ton of room to grow and has all the tools to succeed.

“I would say I had to do a better job with ‘Rique — me,” Harris said, via Bears Wire. “Because regardless of anything else, what shows on the field, that falls in my wheelhouse. Toward the end of the year, I thought he was excellent in terms of how he was handling himself, being accountable. I think that led into the guy we’re seeing right now. The talent is definitely there. He can do whatever I ask him to do.”

Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes is excited about rookie DL Skyler Gill-Howard and his ability to win inside with leverage.

“We saw a relentless football player that can win inside,” Holmes said, via the team’s website. “He’ll grind it in there and do the dirty stuff at the point of attack because he has leverage.”

Holmes added that fellow rookie DL Tyre West can rush the passer both from the edge and the interior.

“Tennessee had all those defensive lineman rotating so you’re looking at a lot of them and then it’s like every time this No. 42 comes in the game he’s winning a rush and getting back to the quarterback, so we’re really excited,” Holmes said.

Amidst extension negotiations, Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is keeping his focus on the team and letting his agents handle the talk: “I’m worried about the team. I’m just tryna hoop right now.” (Eric Woodyard)