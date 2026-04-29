Chiefs Make Two Roster Moves

The Kansas City Chiefs were officially granted an international exemption for OT Chukwuebuka Godrick and waived RB ShunDerrick Powell on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Godrick, 25, originally signed on with the Chiefs in 2023 through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

He’s bounced on and off the Chiefs’ practice squad ever since.

In 2025, Godrick appeared in four games for the Chiefs and started three times at tackle.