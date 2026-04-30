Titans Cut Six Players Post-2026 Draft

The Tennessee Titans announced they have waived six players from the roster after the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The full list includes:

DE Ali Gaye LB Nate Lynn DT Isaiah Raikes LB Cam Riley G Clay Webb RB Blake Watson

Watson, 26, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was let go in October before being brought back on the practice squad shortly after.

Watson bounced on and off the Broncos’ roster until midway through 2025, when he signed with the Titans practice squad. He inked a futures deal with Tennessee for 2026.

In 2024, Watson appeared in two games for the Broncos and rushed four times for 10 yards.