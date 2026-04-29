The Seattle Seahawks signed TE Harrison Bryant to a contract on Wednesday, the team announced.

Bryant, 28, was selected with the No. 115 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 by the Browns. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract through 2023 and joined the Raiders on a one-year deal for 2024.

The Eagles signed him to a contract back in March and eventually traded him to the Texans last August. Bryant was among Houston’s final roster cuts just weeks after being acquired from the Eagles in a trade, though he was re-signed to the practice squad. From there, Houston promoted him to the active roster a couple weeks later.

He became an unrestricted free-agent in March.

In 2025, Bryant appeared in 12 games for the Texans, making four starts. He caught two passes for seven yards receiving and no touchdowns.